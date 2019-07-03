TV Ratings: 'Big Brother,' 'America's Got Talent' Rerun Tie for Demo Lead

Early numbers for CBS' long-running summer staple are off a fair amount from 2018.

America's Got Talent and Big Brother tied for the adults 18-49 lead Tuesday, despite the former airing a rerun.

Both shows delivered a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic. AGT had a sizable edge in viewers with 7.74 million, compared with 4.46 million for Big Brother.

The long-running CBS show has gotten off to a slower start than in recent years. Through its first four episodes, the show is averaging a 1.1 demo rating, down from 1.25 for the same time frame a year ago (which included a July 4 airing).

NBC's Songland held up reasonably well with the softer lead-in, drawing a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 3.65 million viewers vs. 0.9 and 4.27 million a week ago. CBS' Blood & Treasure was steady week to week in adults 18-49 at 0.4 and up a little in viewers with 3.42 million vs. 3.2 million.

ABC, Fox and The CW aired repeats for all of primetime.

NBC topped its sixth straight Tuesday in adults 18-49 with a 0.9 rating, comfortably beating the 0.6 for CBS. Fox came in at 0.4, ABC at 0.3 and The CW at 0.2.

