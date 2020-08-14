TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Leads, ABC Game Shows Improve

'Holey Moley' and 'To Tell the Truth' each draw their biggest total audiences in several weeks.

Big Brother's first live eviction topped the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 and total viewers on Thursday, but ABC captured a victory in the network race thanks to improvements from its game-show lineup.

Thursday also marked a rare night this summer when every network aired at least some original programming, and six of the seven broadcasters were either up or steady week to week.

Big Brother drew a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.06 million viewers for CBS, the best marks on the broadcast nets in both measures. It was slightly behind Wednesday's outing, which finished with a 1.1 and 4.11 million viewers.

On ABC, Holey Moley had its largest total audience (3.35 million viewers) since July 16 and its best 18-49 rating (0.6) since July 6. To Tell the Truth (3.04 million viewers, 0.6) also hit a four-episode high in viewers while holding steady in adults 18-49. The season finale of Don't (2.49 million viewers, 0.5 in 18-49) was even with last week.

Fox's Major League Baseball broadcast ticked up in viewers in the early numbers to 1.67 million, from 1.6 million a week ago, and was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.4. NBC got 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 in the demo from its news special Coronavirus and the Classroom. The finale of Killer Camp on The CW was steady at 0.1 in adults 18-49. Univision's special Premios Juventud 2020 scored a 0.5 in the demo.

ABC's 0.6 average among adults 18-49 led primetime among the broadcast nets. CBS and Univision tied for second at 0.5, edging the 0.4 for Fox (pending updates for its live telecast). NBC and Telemundo each averaged 0.3, and The CW trailed at 0.1.

