TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Finishes Atop an NFL-Inflated Thursday

Though it will almost certainly adjust down in the finals, 'Big Brother' maintains its status as Thursday's top draw in the 18-49 demo.

All 32 NFL teams played their final preseason games on Thursday, Aug. 30, which meant multiple local pre-emptions across all the broadcast networks. So the numbers below are all but certain to come down across the board when final ratings are released.

That caveat out of the way, Big Brother should end up as the night's No. 1 show among adults 18-49 once again. The CBS reality series is currently at a 1.8 in the demo, six tenths of a point better than anything else that aired on the networks in primetime. (For the record, the second-place shows were reruns of The Big Bang Theory and Mom on CBS and a Masterchef repeat on Fox.)

Fox, NBC and The CW all aired a full slate of repeats in primetime. ABC went with originals: The Gong Show is currently at 0.8, and two episodes of Take Two averaged 0.9 and 0.8. Again, those numbers will very likely come down in the finals, with the two shows probably ending up around their season averages (0.5 for The Gong Show, 0.4 for Take Two).

Pending updates, CBS is the network leader for the night with a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Fox is currently second at 1.1, followed by NBC (0.9), ABC (0.8) and The CW (0.4).

As expected, the final ratings brought significant downward adjustments across the board. Here are the final 18-49 tallies for Thursday's original shows:

ABC: The Gong Show, 0.4; Take Two (9 p.m.), 0.2; Take Two (10 p.m.), 0.4.

CBS: Big Brother, 1.3.

Final network averages: CBS, 0.7; NBC, 0.5; Fox, 0.4; ABC, 0.3; The CW, 0.1.

2:05 p.m. Aug. 31: Updated with final ratings numbers.