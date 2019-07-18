TV Ratings: 'Big Brother,' 'Masterchef' Hold Onto Top Spots

'Love Island' and 'First Responders Live' both tick up, while ABC's new game shows take a minor hit after two weeks off.

Big Brother once again led Wednesday's ratings, and it was the only show on the broadcast networks to reach a 1.0 in the key adults 18-49 demographic. Masterchef also scored decent numbers and helped Fox claim the nightly lead.

Big Brother's 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.96 million viewers were both high marks for the night. Love Island also ticked up for CBS, drawing a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 2.5 million viewers.

Masterchef, meanwhile, tied its season high in adults 18-49 at 0.8. First Responders Live also matched its best rating of the season so far with a 0.6 on Fox.

ABC's rookie game shows returned from two weeks off to slightly lower numbers. Both Press Your Luck (0.7) and Card Sharks (0.5) lost 0.1 in adults 18-49, although the former's 3.92 million viewers nearly tied Big Brother as the night's top show in total audience. Veteran Match Game was unchanged from its last outing at 0.6 in adults 18-49.

NBC's The InBetween (0.4) and The CW's Jane the Virgin (0.2) both matched their ratings from a week ago.

Fox topped the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 in primetime with a 0.7 rating, while ABC and CBS tied for second place at 0.6. NBC and Telemundo also tied at 0.5. Univision averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.