TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Hits Season High vs. NFL Preseason

The CBS competition ties its season high in adults 18-49 and draws its biggest total audience of the season Sunday.

CBS' Big Brother hit a season high in total viewers Sunday night and tied its best demographic rating of the summer, despite heavier than usual competition in the form of an NFL preseason game on Fox.

The competition show scored a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49, tying the season premiere for the best mark of the season so far. Big Brother's 5.04 million viewers is a season high. Two episodes of the recently canceled Instinct drew 0.5 and 0.3 ratings at 9 and 10 p.m. CBS aired its own NFL preseason game in the late afternoon, which also boosted 60 Minutes (0.9 in adults 18-49, 6.96 million viewers).

Fox's NFL preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings averaged a 1.1 in the 18-49 demographic and 4.36 million viewers, pending updates for the live broadcast.

ABC was the only other network to air original shows Sunday night. Celebrity Family Feud held steady in adults 18-49 with a 0.8, but The $100,000 Pyramid (0.6, -0.2) and To Tell the Truth (0.5, -0.1) each declined some week to week.

Fox averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime (including a pair of Last Man Standing reruns from 7-8 p.m.), pending updates. CBS finished second at 0.8, followed by ABC at 0.6. NBC posted a 0.4 and The CW a 0.1.

