TV Ratings: PGA Championship, 'Big Brother' Deliver Sunday for CBS

The Eye is the only network among the big four broadcasters to air original programming in primetime.

CBS led Sunday's primetime ratings on the broadcast networks, with an assist from its coverage of golf's PGA Championship. Big Brother was the top entertainment program among adults 18-49.

The PGA Championship, won by 23-year-old Collin Morikawa, took up about half of primetime in the eastern half of the country and drew a preliminary 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and averaged 5.61 million viewers, pending updates for the live broadcast.

The late end time for the golf coverage pushed back start times for the rest of CBS' lineup. At 9 p.m., 60 Minutes scored a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic and 4.09 million viewers, and Big Brother followed with a 0.8 and 3.11 million viewers.

The only other original show on the broadcast networks was The CW's Fridge Wars, which was even with its premiere a week earlier at 0.1 in the demo and just under 400,000 viewers. Reruns of America's Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud on ABC put up decent numbers, both averaging 0.6 among adults 18-49 and a little under 4.4 million viewers.

CBS topped primetime among adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating, pending updates. ABC finished second at 0.5. NBC and Univision tied for third at 0.3, ahead of 0.2s for Fox and Telemundo. The CW averaged 0.1.

