TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Premiere Slips vs. 'America's Got Talent'

NBC's summer flagship improves a bit in adults 18-49 and could reach a new season high in viewers in the finals.

The season premiere of Big Brother suffered some in the ratings opposite America's Got Talent.

Debuting on a Tuesday instead of its typical Wednesday slot, the 21st edition of Big Brother opened with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.89 million viewers on CBS. That's down 20 percent in the 18-49 demo (vs. 1.5) and about 8 percent in viewers (from 5.33 million) in 2018. The show is airing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays for its first two weeks before returning to its usual Wednesday-Thursday-Sunday pattern.

Also on CBS, Blood & Treasure maintained its 0.4 in adults 18-49 week to week.

America's Got Talent led Tuesday's primetime ratings with a 1.6 in the 18-49 demo and 9.97 million viewers, both up from last week's early numbers (1.5, 9.87 million). Last week's show adjusted up to 1.6 and just above 10 million viewers in the finals. Songland (0.9) is currently even with last week's finals.

The night's only other original show on the broadcast networks was The CW's The 100, which was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.2.

NBC coasted to victory in primetime with a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, doubling the 0.7 for second-place CBS. ABC and Fox (which both aired reruns) tied Telemundo for third, all averaging 0.4. Univision earned a 0.3 and The CW a 0.2.

