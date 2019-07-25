TV Ratings: Steady 'Big Brother' Remains on Top

ABC's game-show lineup finishes tied with CBS for the lead in the 18-49 demographic on Wednesday night.

Big Brother topped Wednesday's ratings in both viewers and adults 18-49, while ABC's game-show lineup helped the network tie CBS for the demographic lead in primetime.

A veto competition on Big Brother delivered a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.82 million viewers, good enough to lead the broadcast networks in both measures in primetime. Love Island ticked up to a 0.5 in adults 18-49 for CBS after two days at 0.4.

ABC's Press Your Luck tied for second in the 18-49 demo (with Fox's Masterchef) at 0.7, and its 3.69 million viewers ran a close second to Big Brother. Card Sharks ticked up to 0.6 in the demo, and Match Game posted a 0.6 for the third consecutive episode.

Masterchef's 0.7 was off slightly week to week, but it did grow its audience a little with 3.15 million viewers. First Responders Live, however, tied its season low in adults 18-49 (0.4).

Following reruns of Ellen's Game of Games (0.7) and Songland (0.5), NBC's The InBetween tied its season low at 0.3. Jane the Virgin is currently at 0.3 on The CW, but that's likely to adjust down as the network's New York City affiliate aired a Yankees game instead.

ABC, CBS and Fox all tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime, each averaging a 0.6. NBC and Telemundo each drew a 0.5, and Univision and The CW are at 0.3, pending updates for the latter.

