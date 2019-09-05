'Big Brother' Renewed for Season 22, Julie Chen Moonves Returning as Host

CBS has renewed long-running unscripted staple Big Brother for a 22nd season, and Julie Chen Moonves will return as host.

The renewal comes two weeks ahead of the show closing out its 21st season. While ratings have declined year to year, Big Brother remains CBS' top-rated summer series by a sizable margin and one of the top five summer shows on any broadcast network.

Chen Moonves, meanwhile, will extend her tenure at CBS. The former CBS News reporter and co-host of The Talk is married to ex-CBS Corp. head Les Moonves, who was ousted in September 2018 in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

She left The Talk shortly after that but remained as Big Brother's host. She began referring to herself as Julie Chen Moonves on air soon after her husband's ouster, having gone by Julie Chen prior to that.

Across its three weekly airings, Big Brother is averaging a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and about 5.3 million viewers (including three days of delayed viewing) — down 25 percent in the demo and 20 percent in viewers compared to last season. Nonetheless, it ranks fifth on network TV in adults 18-49 and fourth in viewers for the summer.

The Thursday and Sunday editions of the show rank No. 1 on their respective nights in adults 18-49 and other key demos. CBS also says the show has grown by double digits across its digital properties this season, at least partially making up for the on-air declines.

Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan executive produce the series for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Deadline first reported Chen Moonves' return to the show.