'Big Brother' Season 20 Contestants Accused of Racism and Sexual Harassment

Fans are outraged over the behavior of some of the show's cast members.

Big Brother season 20 is facing controversy from comments and actions made by some of the show's contestants.

On Monday night, on the show's 24/7 live feed, cast members Angela Rummans and Rachel Swindler used the term "ghetto" when referring to their skin color.

Swindler then compared her tan to her African-American roommate Bayleigh Dayton. "My stomach is as dark as Bay," she said. "I can't be in the sun for two days straight...I will change ethnicities. I already have."

Rummans responded: "I'm looking ghetto here with the skin coloration."

Rummans also compared fellow cast member Chris "Swaggy C" Williams' hair to that of a "rodent."

Viewers of the show were quick to pick up the comments, calling the women racist on Twitter and urging the show's producers to step in.

This is not the first outcry from fans this season. Fans have have accused JC Mounduix of sexual harassment for inappropriately touching other contestants' genitals with an ice cream scooper, as seen on Big Brother's live feed. Fans on Twitter have called for Mounduix's removal from the show because of his actions.

In 2013, the series was plagued with controversy after some of its season 15 contestants exhibited overt racism during their time on the show.

Before viewing the show's 24/7 live feed, CBS has in place a note that reads: "Big Brother is a reality show about a group of people who have no privacy 24/7. At times, the Houseguests may reveal prejudices and other beliefs that CBS does not condone. Views or opinions expressed by a Houseguest are those of the individuals speaking and do not represent the views or opinions of CBS. Viewer discretion is advised."

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.