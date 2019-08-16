TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Holds Onto Thursday Crown

The series finale of 'Elementary' posts its biggest total audience in several weeks.

CBS' Big Brother claimed another ratings win on Thursday, outperforming Fox's Masterchef by a comfortable margin. The series finale of Elementary also posted its biggest total audience in several weeks.

Some of Thursday's fast national ratings are inflated by local pre-emptions for NFL preseason games; this post will be updated with final numbers later in the day. NBC's ratings for a night of reruns in particular look to be artificially high at the moment.

Big Brother stands at a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.4 million viewers in the fast nationals; both figures lead the night. Elementary closed its seven-season run with a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo and 3.12 million viewers, pending updates. If the viewer figure holds it would be an eight-week high for the show.

Masterchef (0.8 in adults 18-49) and Spin the Wheel (0.6) are currently ahead of their week-ago performances on Fox, pending updates.

ABC's Holey Moley (0.5) and the finale of Family Food Fight (0.3) are both even with last week, while Reef Break (0.3) is currently up a bit. The Outpost and Two Sentence Horror Stories both show 0.2s on The CW, pending updates.

CBS, Fox and NBC all averaged a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 in the fast nationals, pending updates for the NFL pre-emptions. ABC and Telemundo tied at 0.4, Univision is at 0.3 and The CW at 0.2.

