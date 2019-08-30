TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Retains Thursday Lead

All 32 NFL teams played their final preseason games Thursday night, resulting in local pre-emptions in numerous markets across all the broadcast networks. Thus, the early numbers below are inflated by quite a bit.

That said, Big Brother should once again remain the No. 1 show on Thursdays, though it will come down from its current 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.14 million viewers. Both figures would be season highs, but CBS stations in New York, Boston, Dallas and San Francisco, among others, aired football, so the early numbers are unlikely to stick.

ABC's Reef Break is in a similar situation, with two episodes currently at 0.9 and 0.6 in adults 18-49, both of which are well above its season average of 0.3 in the demographic. With affiliates in top-10 markets Los Angeles and Houston and several others airing football, the show will likely come down to its usual numbers in the finals.

The CW's The Outpost and Two Sentence Horror Stories are both currently at 0.3 in adults 18-49 and should come down at least a tenth of a point in the finals. Fox and NBC aired reruns in primetime.

Pending updates, CBS and Fox are tied for the adults 18-49 lead at 1.1. ABC and NBC are tied at 0.8. Telemundo averaged 0.4 and Univision and The CW are at 0.3.

This post will be updated with final ratings later in the day.

