TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Premiere Carries CBS to Victory

The return of Big Brother to CBS scored the network's best adults 18-49 rating of the summer on Wednesday, though the show came in below last season's premiere.

The two-hour Big Brother premiere — the start of an all-star season with strict safety protocols for cast and crew members — posted a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.66 million viewers, though it declined over the course of its running time. Last season's debut scored a 1.3 in the demo and about 4.9 million viewers. At 8 p.m., Tough as Nails improved a little in total viewers to 3.69 million while holding steady at 0.5 in adults 18-49.

ABC's United We Fall continued its consistent performance with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and 3.29 million viewers (vs. 0.5 and 3.57 million last week). Agents of SHIELD (0.3, 1.26 million) was also in line with a week ago.

The premiere of Canadian drama Coroner on The CW brought in 719,000 viewers — double the same-day average of Bulletproof in the time slot earlier in the summer. It also built on the audience for The 100 (505,000). Both shows averaged 0.1 in adults 18-49.

CBS easily led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 0.9 rating. Fox and Univision tied for second at 0.4. ABC, NBC and Telemundo all averaged 0.3, and The CW drew a 0.1.

