'Big Little Lies,' 'Americans' Actors Join 'Castle Rock' Season 2 at Hulu

Robin Weigert, Alison Wright, Sarah Gadon and Greg Grunberg will all appear in the 'Misery'-related season of the horror anthology based on Stephen King's works.

Hulu's Castle Rock has added four more actors to its second-season cast, including veterans of Big Little Lies and The Americans.

All four actors — Robin Weigert, Alison Wright, Greg Grunberg and Sarah Gadon — will be guest stars on the Warner Bros. TV/Bad Robot horror anthology based on the works of Stephen King. The new season will star Lizzy Caplan as Annie Wilkes, the nurse and extremely passionate fan from Misery, who gets waylaid in the town of Castle Rock as a feud between two clans comes to a boil.

Weigert (Big Little Lies, Deadwood) plays Crysilda Wilkes, Annie's mother. Gadon (True Detective) is Rita Green, a vengeful woman from Annie's past. Wright (The Americans) portrays Valerie, a kind-hearted local who is exploring the town's evil history. Grunberg (A Star Is Born, Heroes) plays Sheriff Boucher, a local official who faces off against a brewing dark force in Castle Rock.

Grunberg will be making his ninth appearance in a production from J.J. Abrams, who's an executive producer of Castle Rock. The longtime friends have worked together dating back to Felicity in the late 1990s.

Season two of Castle Rock will have a new narrative using King's stories and frequent setting of Castle Rock, Maine, as a jumping-off point. The cast also includes Tim Robbins, Elsie Fisher, Garrett Hedlund, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama and Matthew Alan.

Showrunners Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw executive produce with Abrams, King, Bad Robot's Ben Stephenson, Vince Calandra and Liz Glotzer.