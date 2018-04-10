'Big Little Lies' Books Martin Donovan for Key Role (Exclusive)

The highly anticipated second season of HBO's Big Little Lies continues to round out its cast.

Martin Donovan (Weeds, Boss) has booked a key recurring role in the Emmy-winning drama's sophomore run. He will take on the role of Martin Howard, the father to Zoe Kravitz's Bonnie. Additional character details are being kept under wraps.

Donovan will play opposite series newcomer Crystal Fox, who will portray Elizabeth Howard, Bonnie's controlling and emotionally abusive mother. Donovan is the latest new face to board the Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman drama. In addition to Meryl Streep — who is playing the mother to Alexander Skarsgard's Perry — the series is adding Douglas Smith and Mo McRae.



Most, if not all, of the stars from season one are poised to return as HBO inks new deals with its stars.

Donovan next appears in HBO's TV movie Fahrenheit 451. His credits include Ant-Man and Insomnia. He's repped by Buchwald.

