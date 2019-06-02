This Week in TV: 'Big Little Lies,' 'Handmaid's Tale,' Tony Awards

‘Black Mirror' and 'Tales of the City' also bow in a big week for high-profile series.

The first full week of June is, to put it mildly, a busy one for premieres: A half-dozen high-profile cable and streaming shows make their debuts, the broadcast networks bring back several summer staples and the Tony Awards bring their annual taste of Broadway to living rooms.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Tony Awards: James Corden returns as host of the annual Broadway honors at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Musicals Hadestown and Ain't Too Proud are the leading nominees; presenters include Tina Fey, Samuel L. Jackson, Sutton Foster, Regina King, Ben Platt and Audra McDonald.

Returning: New seasons kick off for So You Think You Can Dance (9 p.m. Monday, Fox), Masters of Illusion (8 p.m. Friday, The CW) and ABC game shows Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth (8, 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday, June 9).

New: The Big Stage (9 p.m. Friday, The CW) is like America's Got Talent without the judges: A variety of acts from all over the world showcase their talents on stage, but it's not a competition, just a bit of fun. Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow are the hosts.

On cable …

Returning: Big Little Lies justifies its second season — after being a "limited" one the first time out — with the returning cast alone, THR TV critic Daniel Fienberg notes. But the addition of Meryl Streep (conducting a "passive-aggressive symphony") pushes the HBO series to a new level when it returns at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

Also returning: Below Deck Mediterranean (9 p.m. Monday, Bravo), Black Ink Crew: Chicago (8 p.m. Wednesday, VH1), Dance Moms (8 p.m. Wednesday, Lifetime), Grown-ish (8 p.m. Wednesday, Freeform), Alone (10 p.m. Thursday, History), Queen of the South (10 p.m. Thursday, USA), Claws (9 p.m. Sunday, June 9, TNT).

New: Showtime's documentary XY Chelsea (9 p.m. Friday) follows military whistleblower and activist Chelsea Manning from her release from prison and over two years of her life, examining Manning's place in the conversation about national security and the transgender community's fight for visibility along the way.

On streaming …

Returning: Season two of The Handmaid's Tale ended in controversial fashion, with June (Elisabeth Moss) opting to remain in Gilead while her baby is taken to Canada to be raised free. Season three, debuting Wednesday on Hulu, picks up in the immediate aftermath — even if, as THR's review notes, things take a while to really get going.

Also returning: A new season of Black Mirror (Wednesday, Netflix) offers three stories of techno-dystopia, including installments led by Miley Cyrus ("Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too") and Anthony Mackie ("Striking Vipers"). Additionally, Designated Survivor begins its second life Friday on Netflix, and Hulu's latest Into the Dark installment, "They Come Knocking" (Friday), is the creepiest Father's Day story you've ever seen.

New: After an 18-year absence, Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City returns to TV on Friday, this time on Netflix. Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Paul Gross reprise their roles; newcomers to Barbary Lane include Ellen Page, Murray Bartlett, Charlie Barnett, Josiah Victoria Garcia and May Hong.

Also new: Jonas Brothers documentary Chasing Happiness (Tuesday, Amazon); Jon Favreau and Roy Choi's travel/cooking series The Chef Show (Friday, Netflix).

In case you missed it …

Rom-com Always Be My Maybe stars Ali Wong and Randall Park (they also co-wrote the film with Michael Golamco) as two childhood friends who reconnect as adults and end up falling for one another — but it gets more complicated than that, and also involves Keanu Reeves. It's streaming on Netflix.