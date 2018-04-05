'Big Little Lies': Meryl Streep Makes Her Debut in First Photo

Meryl Streep has arrived on the set of HBO's Big Little Lies.

Star Nicole Kidman on Thursday shared the first image of her new co-star on the Emmy-winning limited series turned drama.

"First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys!" Kidman captioned her Instagram post.

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother to the abusive Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), who (spoiler alert!) was revealed to have been the one who died during the Emmy-winning first season of the David E. Kelley drama based on the Liane Moriarty novel. (Skarsgard is said to be returning in some capacity for season two.)

Mary Louise Wright is described as a woman who is concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry's death. She arrives in Monterey searching for answers. (Fun fact: Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter in October that Streep and Tom Hanks were his dream casting goals for Big Little Lies.)

