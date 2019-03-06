'Big Little Lies' Producer Lands Rights to Agatha Christie's Miss Marple

An iconic literary character is being brought back to life on TV.

Big Little Lies producer Bruna Papandrea is partnering with Agatha Christie Ltd. to develop a TV series based on Christie's Miss Marple books. The late author's company and Papandrea's Made Up Stories will develop the project with Endeavor Content.

"I'm just thrilled to be joining forces with James [Prichard, Christie's grandson] and Agatha Christie Ltd. to reintroduce the brilliant Miss Marple to the world," said Papandrea. "Agatha Christie is a true literary legend, and her Marple character at the center of these amazing stories is a complex female heroine providing great entertainment and inspiration. It's such an exciting opportunity to bring it all to life."

The series will be inspired by the 12 books and 20 short stories featuring Miss Marple, an elderly woman and amateur detective whose sharp mind helps her solve a series of seemingly baffling cases. The books have been adapted a number of times before, first as a series of movies for the BBC and A&E in the 1980s and '90s and as an ITV series that debuted in 2004. No outlet is attached to the new project yet.

"Miss Marple is one of literature's most iconic female roles and this is the perfect moment to explore how she translates to TV in the context of all that is happening today," said Prichard. "With their focus on strong female characters, Made Up Stories is our ideal partner for this project."

The past few years have seen a bit of a Christie renaissance, with Kenneth Branagh's feature remake of The Murder on the Orient Express and TV adaptations of And Then There Were None, The Witness for the Prosecution, Ordeal by Innocence and The ABC Murders. The latter two are streaming on Amazon.

Papandrea and Made Up Stories' Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver, Jeanne Snow and Janice Park will shepherd the project along with Prichard and Basi Akpabio of Agatha Christie Ltd. WME repped ACL in the deal.

Papandrea and Made Up Stories have season two of Big Little Lies later in 2019. The company is also producing The Undoing, with BLL star Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, for HBO; Queen America for Facebook Watch; Pieces of Her for Netflix; and Tell Me Your Secrets (formerly Deadlier Than the Male) for TNT, in addition to developing Allison Pearson's novel How Hard Can It Be? for TV.