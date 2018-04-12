'Big Little Lies' Producer Options Allison Pearson's 'How Hard Can It Be' for TV

The novel is a sequel to the author's 'I Don't Know How She Does It," which was adapted for the big screen and starred Sarah Jessica Parker.

Big Little Lies exec producer Bruna Papandrea is looking to Allison Pearson for her next TV hit.

Papandrea's company, Made Up Stories, has optioned author Pearson's How Hard Can It Be? for television ahead of its June 5 publication.

The novel is a sequel to I Don't Know How She Does It, which was adapted for the big screen in 2011. The Sarah Jessica Parker comedy grossed $30 million.

How Hard Can It Be? picks up the story of Kate Reddy as she approaches her 50th birthday. Kate is now a Sandwich Woman dealing with all the challenges of midlife: teenagers sharing pictures of their intimate parts on social media, ageing parents taking a second pass at childhood, a marriage gone flat, not to mention menopause and memory loss.

Papandrea will exec produce alongside Made Up Stories' Casey Havner, Jeanne Snow and Steve Hutensky.

“Committed to telling important tales about women’s lives at this great turning point in our history, Made Up Stories is the perfect producer for my novel," Pearson said. "We have such a wealth of great actresses in their prime right now; I can’t wait to see them bring my heroine and her friends to life.”

Papandrea is in production on the second season of HBO's Emmy-winning Big Little Lies. Her company is also exec producing TNT drama Deadlier Than the Male.

"I knew Allison's brilliant novel was exactly what I had been looking for the moment I started reading it. She captures the struggles and joys of balancing it all with such hilarity and emotional honesty, in a way that will be relatable to so many people,” said Papandrea, who was Reese Witherspoon's former producing partner before branching out on her own.