'Big Mouth' to Replace Jenny Slate With Black Actor for Biracial Character

The actress, who has voiced Missy on the animated series, and the show's creators say they "took our privilege for granted" in the original casting.

Netflix's animated series Big Mouth will recast the role of Missy — at the request of the actor who has voiced her thus far, Jenny Slate.

Slate and the show's creators said in social media posts Wednesday that they will cast a Black actor to voice the middle schooler in the future. The show has aired three seasons and is renewed through season six. The move comes as the industry continues to reckon with its record of inclusivity and representation amid nationwide anti-racist protests.

"At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play Missy because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I," Slate wrote on Instagram. "But Missy is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people." (See her full statement below.)

Slate asked the show's producers for the change, and they agreed. In a statement on Twitter, creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett wrote, "We are proud of the representation Missy has offered cerebral, sensitive women of color, and we plan to continue that representation and further grow Missy's character as we cast a new Black actor to play her."

The issue of White actors voicing characters of color in animated series is not new. Hank Azaria voiced the character of Apu, an Indian immigrant, for decades before saying in January he would stop. (The show had resisted change for several years, even after omedian Hari Kondabolu made a documentary about it called The Problem With Apu.)

Alison Brie voiced the Vietnames American character Diane Nguyen on another Netflix show, BoJack Horseman. That show's creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, wrote on Twitter about his regrets over the decision, saying he intended to "write AWAY from stereotypes and create an Asian American character who wasn't defined solely by her race. But I went too far in the other direction."

Apple's Central Park has a similar situation to Big Mouth, in that Kristen Bell voices a Black character with mixed-race parents. In January, creator Loren Bouchard told reporters that "Kristen needed to voice Molly — we couldn't not make her Molly, and then we couldn't make Molly white and couldn't make Kristen mixed-race. Then you arrive there and keep doing it as best you can to turn around and give someone an opportunity who wasn't getting it. A commitment to diversity isn't some odd job, it's a commitment to making it better." The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Apple and Central Park producer 20th Century Fox TV for comment.

Production on season four of Big Mouth has wrapped, sources tell THR. Slate voiced Missy for those episodes, which will air in the fall. The recasting will take effect for the fifth season.

The full statements from Slate and the show's creators are below.