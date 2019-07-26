'Big Mouth' Scores 3-Season Renewal at Netflix

The show's creators have also signed a deal to develop more animated projects for the streamer.

Netflix is going big with its animated series Big Mouth.

The streamer has given a huge three-season renewal to the comedy — which will take it through a sixth season. It has also singed a deal with the show's creative team to develop more animated projects, both series and feature films, for Netflix.

Creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett have formed production company Brutus Pink and signed a multi-year deal to produce adult animated projects for Netflix. The deal comes as Netflix has made a big commitment to animated content, opening up an in-house animation studio and developing a host of projects (although it also canceled the well-reviewed Tuca & Bertie after a single season).

Animated series — both originals like Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman and acquired series — are among the most-streamed content on streaming platforms and can be made for less money than live-action shows, making them potentially very lucrative properties.

"Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way," said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix. "We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world."

Season three of Big Mouth, about group of friends going through puberty and the "hormone monsters" that are always with them, is set to premiere in the fall. The show's voice cast includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele.

"Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists," said the Brutus Pink team. "We're thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come."