Bill Bost Named President of Skydance TV

He takes over for Marcy Ross, who is moving to a producing deal with the indie studio.

Skydance Media has upped Bill Bost to president of its TV division.

Bost, a nine-year veteran of the indie studio, will take over for Marcy Ross as head of Skydance TV. Ross announced her departure earlier in January and is moving to a producing deal with the studio.

"Bill is an integral member of the Skydance executive team, and I’m thrilled to announce his well-deserved promotion," said Skydance chief creative officer Dana Goldberg. "Beginning with Grace and Frankie, Bill's oversight and creative contributions to our slate of original television series have been extraordinary. He's an exceptional executive with strong industry relationships and an eye for fresh talent that will propel Skydance Television to even greater success."

Said Bost, "It's been the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of Skydance from the beginning and I'm honored to be leading a team that creates great storytelling across all genres in television. It's an incredible time to be a content creator, and I'm excited to continue to build on the TV studio’s success as we expand and develop our slate of premium series at this pivotal time."

Bost most recently served as senior vp television at Skydance, overseeing Netflix's Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon and the upcoming Foundation for Apple TV+. He also supervised multiple projects in development. His new post will have him in charge of all aspects of Skydance's TV business.

Skydance also produces Amazon's Jack Ryan and forthcoming Jack Reacher — both in conjunction with Paramount TV Studios and Amazon Studios — and Condor for AT&T's Audience Network.

Bost started his tenure at Skydance as executive assistant to founder and CEO David Ellison before working his way up the ranks in the TV division. He had stops at Disney, Pivot and Ivan Reitman's Montecito Company earlier in his career.