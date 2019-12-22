Bill Cosby's Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy a "Hollywood Slave" After 'SNL' Jab

"One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave," Andrew Wyatt said in a lengthy statement.

Bill Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, on Sunday called Eddie Murphy a "Hollywood slave" after Murphy made a jab at the disgraced comedian in his monologue on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday's episode of SNL, host Murphy referenced his newborn baby by saying, "If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet." The comedian then imitated the disgraced actor, asking the audience, "Who is America’s Dad now?"

On Sunday, Wyatt responded to Murphy on Cosby's Instagram page in a lengthy statement.

"Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come," Wyatt's statement read. "It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together."

The post included the hashtags #NotFunnySNL, #FarFromFinished and #FreeBillCosby.

Murphy has not been shy in his criticism of Cosby in the past, saying that Cosby has not been nice to him over the years. On a recent episode of Netflix's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Murphy told host Jerry Seinfeld that Cosby used to lecture him about using bad language in his act and try to tell him which topics he should talk about onstage.

"He had a weird thing with me that he didn't have with other comics," Murphy said. "It was mean. ... He wasn’t nice. He wasn’t doing that with everybody, he was doing that with me specifically. He was shitty with me."

Murphy also discussed Cosby in his 1987 comedy special Raw, saying that Cosby called him up — without having ever met him — to criticize him for cursing during performances.

"I’m a big fan of Bill Cosby," Murphy said at the time. "Never met the man, but he called me up about a year ago and chastised me on the phone about being too dirty on the stage. It was real weird because I had never met him and he just thought he should call me up, because he was Bill, and tell me that that isn’t what comedy is all about. I sat and listened to this man chastise me, and when Bill Cosby chastises you, you forget you’re grown, you feel like one of the Cosby kids."

Murphy also reportedly refused to play Cosby on the SNL40 special in 2015.