Bill Maher Talks Jeffrey Epstein Death, Conspiracy Theories: "He Was a Real Weirdo"

Just hours after the New York City Medical Examiner confirmed Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death, Bill Maher took jabs against the 66-year-old accused sex trafficker on Friday's Real Time.

Before going in on Epstein, Maher first hit on John Hickenlooper ending his presidential bid, saying "He just wants to go back to what he does best, looping Hickens."

The host then moved onto Donald Trump, noting that the president reportedly wanting to buy Greenland isn't too surprising, since he'd likely rename the country "New Ivanka."

Referring to the Dow tumbling 800 points earlier this week, Maher asked his audience "Did you see what happened in the stock market this week? I spent more time gasping for breath than Jeffrey Epstein."

Epstein died after he hanged himself in a New York City federal jail cell.

The host also remarked on how Epstein wanted to spread his DNA by impregnating women at his New Mexico ranch. "This Epstein was a weirdo: gathering scientists in New Mexico, plan to repopulate the earth with his spawn."

Maher also brought up Trump retweeting a conspiracy theory that Bill and Hillary Clinton killed the financier. "This is the stupidest theory," said the late-night host.

The host later asked his panel, which included rapper and activist Michael Render (also known as Killer Mike) and Rhode Island senator Sheldon Whitehouse, if they thought Epstein's death was a suicide or "something more nefarious."

Most on the panel leaned toward the medical examiner's ruling being correct, with Render chuckling and not giving a clear answer.