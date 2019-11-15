Bill Murray, Alyssa Milano Join Farrelly Brothers Quibi Comedy

They'll appear opposite Dave Franco in 'The Now' on the shortform streaming service.

Bill Murray is reteaming with the Farrelly brothers at Quibi.

The actor has joined the brothers' comedy series The Now at the shortform streamer. He'll recur in the show, which stars Dave Franco as Ed Poole, a man considering suicide who achieves clarity when a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future.

Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang (Succession) and Lex Scott Davis (CBS' Training Day) have also joined the cast alongside the previously announced Daryl Hannah, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Jimmy Tatro.

Details of the characters they'll be playing are being kept under wraps.

The Anonymous Content-produced The Now follows Ed as he realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future and live in the present.

Green Book Oscar winner Peter Farrelly is writing The Now with Steve Leff (The Ranch) and Pete Jones (Hall Pass). Peter and brother Bobby Farrelly will direct the series; late Anonymous Content founder Steve Golin and Jeff Okin executive produce.

Murray previously worked with the Farrellys on Kingpin and Dumb and Dumber To. He's coming off The Dead Don't Die and Zombieland: Double Tap. Actress and activist Milano is a regular on Netflix's Insatiable and recently guest-starred on Grey's Anatomy. Yang's credits include Living With Yourself and The Resident; Davis counts The First Purge and the 2018 Superfly among her work.