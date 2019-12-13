Bill Prady Reunites With 'Big Bang' NASA Veteran for NBC Astronaut Comedy (Exclusive)

The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady is returning to space.

After collaborating with NASA veteran Mike Massimino on the CBS hit, Prady is looking to the former astronaut for a scripted comedy inspired by his life that has been set up at NBC.

The untitled comedy explores what happens when the dream of following in the footsteps of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin and becoming an American hero collides with the reality of a cynical world and the life of a divorced dad. NBC has handed out a script order to the half-hour project.

Prady will pen the script alongside Dan Greaney (The Simpsons, The Office). Jamie Widdoes (Lorre's Mom and Two and a Half Men) will exec produce. Massimino is on board as a producer. The potential series hails from Universal Television. (Prady has long been without an overall deal, though sources say that may be changing soon.)

Massimino had a recurring role on Big Bang Theory, filming six episodes as part of a storyline in which Howard (Simon Helberg) went to space. He also served as a consultant on the storyline and helped the series re-create the space suit design and the Soyuz capsule specifically for the storyline.

Prady and Chuck Lorre co-created CBS' Big Bang Theory, which wrapped in May following a 12-season run. The comedy, produced by Warner Bros. TV, ended as TV's longest-running multicamera in history and will make its streaming debut on HBO Max next year.