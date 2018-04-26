'Billions' Renewed for Season 4 at Showtime

The series only trails 'Homeland' as most-watched among the network's drama roster.

Showtime cannot get enough of Billions. The drama has been renewed for a fourth season at the network, ahead of a time slot shift in May.

Billions has been a strong performer for the network since it premiered in 2016, trailing only Homeland among the network's most-watched dramas with a weekly audience of 4.5 million all told. It will return to a schedule and stable drama roster that also includes previously renewed Homeland and The Chi, as well as upcoming seasons of Ray Donovan and The Affair.

Produced by Showtime, the series counts Brian Koppelman and David Levien as its showrunners and stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman.

“Billions continues to build its audience as it explores the heights of power and wealth even as it plumbs the depths of the human psyche,” said Showtime Networks programming president Gary Levine. “Brian and David are gifted, propulsive storytellers and we can’t wait to see where they and their extraordinary cast will take us in season four.”

The series shifts time slots on Sunday, May 6, once the current season of Homeland wraps. It will air at 9 p.m. ET.

In addition to its showrunners, Billions series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.