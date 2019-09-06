Billy Bush’s ‘Extra Extra’ Renamed After Legal Threat

The syndicated show will stick with its long-held title, 'Extra,' after a legal complaint and testing of the new name.

Syndicated newsmagazine Extra is keeping its long-held title after briefly floating a name change.

When producer Telepictures named Billy Bush as the new anchor of the show in May, it also announced a name change to Extra Extra, along with a new set and some tweaks to its format. Now, following a legal complaint, it has dropped the second Extra and will stick with the one-word title it's had for the past 25 years.

Soon after the name change was announced, the show and Telepictures received a legal complaint from the owner of a business titled Extra Extra, which publishes newsletters and magazines related to entertainment-industry trade shows.

The owner of that business, Sandra Driggin, has held a trademark on "Extra Extra" since 1997. She objected to the TV show rebranding on grounds that the title change could cause confusion and potentially harm her business, per a letter from her attorneys at Yanny & Smith.

Lawyers for WarnerMedia-owned Telepictures then responded that the show would revert to its one-word title "solely for the purpose of avoiding the expense of litigation" when it begins its season Sept. 9. Recent promotional materials for the new season carry the one-word title.

Sources also tell The Hollywood Reporter that in rehearsals and testing of the new format, the old name stuck and thus was kept.

Extra is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The show will air on Fox-owned and -operated stations in seven major markets in the fall after having made a home on NBC-owned affiliates for a number of years.