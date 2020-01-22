Billy Eichner to Play Matt Drudge in FX's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

The 'Billy on the Street' star will play the blogger who became a key media figure during Bill Clinton's impeachment.

The cast of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story continues to grow with the addition of Billy Eichner to the cast.

The Billy on the Street and Friends From College star will play Matt Drudge in the third installment of FX's anthology, which will chronicle the story of President Bill Clinton's impeachment. Drudge reported in January 1998 that Newsweek was sitting on a story about Clinton's affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky, helping push the scandal into the mainstream media.

Eichner is joining a powerhouse cast in Impeachment that includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson (The People v. O.J. Simpson, American Horror Story) as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex) as Paula Jones and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky is a producer on the series, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. American Crime Story executive producer Ryan Murphy optioned the book in 2017 for adaptation, then later had second thoughts about telling Lewinsky's story. That changed when she came aboard as a producer.

"I told her, 'Nobody should tell your story but you, and it's kind of gross if they do,'" Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2018. "'If you want to produce it with me, I would love that, but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.'"

Sarah Burgess is writing and will executive produce with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Paulson and Feldstein. Lewinsky, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producers on the Fox 21 and FX Productions series

Filming on Impeachment is scheduled to begin March 21, so it's likely not to meet FX's originally announced late-September premiere date — six weeks before the 2020 presidential election. The later start is due to Murphy's schedule, as he's currently working on the Netflix movie Prom, FX chief John Landgraf told reporters last week. Production will run through October, and a premiere date is "TBD at this point," Landgraf said.

Eichner had roles in two seasons of Murphy's American Horror Story at FX. His recent credits also include Hulu's Difficult People, Parks and Recreation and voice work on The Lion King remake and Bob's Burgers. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

