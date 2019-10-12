Billy Porter Makes Cameo in 'SNL' Cold Open Tackling LGBTQ Presidential Town Hall

In its cold open, Saturday Night Live spoofed CNN’s recent LGBTQ town hall. Pose star Billy Porter made a cameo, calling ballroom categories during the town hall proceeding. Lin-Manuel Miranda also made a cameo as Julian Castro.

"He might live in the projects, but ladies, he ain’t no project," Porter said, introducing Cory Booker, who was played by Chris Redd.

Colin Jost reprised his impression of Pete Buttigieg, and Alex Moffat’s Anderson Cooper asked how he feels that some people have said that he isn’t "the right kind of gay." "There’s no wrong way to be gay, unless you’re Ellen this week," Jost’s Buttigieg said in reference to the recent controversy about Ellen Degeneres appearing in a photo with former president George Bush.

"Warren-ing, warren-ing," Porter said, ushering in Kate McKinnon’s high-energy Elizabeth Warren. "Y’all know I’m not a lesbian, but all the ingredients are there," McKinnon’s Warren said.

"From the house of urban deliciousness, it’s Julian Castro," Porter said. Miranda came out as Castro and declared: "First of all, I apologize for not being gay. But I promise to do better in the future."

Woody Harrelson, who hosted earlier this season, reprised his impression of Joe Biden in the cold open. "The vast majority of people in America are not homophobic; they’re just scared of gay people," Harrelson’s Biden said.