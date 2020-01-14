'Binti' Adaptation From Michael Ellenberg in the Works at Hulu (Exclusive)

Media Res is bringing author Nnedi Okorafor's award-winning book Binti to the screen.

Hulu has handed out a script order for an adaptation of the three-part, African futuristic novella.

The recipient of the prestigious Hugo and Nebula awards for best novella, Binti is set in a technologically and socially advanced future. It tells the story of a brilliant and rebellious young woman who is destined to lead her community in Africa. But when she’s admitted to the most prestigious academy in the galaxy, she chooses a different path and, rejecting her family’s wishes, leaves her community behind in favor of the starry skies.



Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO's Watchmen, Hulu's PEN15, Apple's The Morning Show) will pen the script alongside author Okorafor. The studio is Media Res, the banner launched by former HBO drama head Michael Ellenberg. The latter will exec produce alongside Osei-Kuffour and Okorafor. Media Res senior vp TV Dani Gorin will co-executive produce. The project reunites Osei-Kuffour with Media Res, which was the studio on Apple's first scripted original, The Morning Show.

Media Res' current TV slate also includes Apple's Pachinko and the untitled Brie Larson drama for the tech giant. Okorafor, the U.S.-born daughter of two Nigerian immigrants, is best known for stories weaving African culture into evocative settings. She is repped by WME, the Gotham Group and Darren Trattner.