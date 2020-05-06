B.J. Novak Anthology Series a Go at FX

FX has given a series order to a half-hour anthology from The Office and The Mindy Project veteran B.J. Novak.

The untitled series (formerly known as Platform) will feature a different cast in each episode. It will use the boldest issues of our time as a jumping-off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today. FX greenlit the series after the first two episodes were filmed; an episode count for the first season has yet to be determined.

"We have been admirers of B.J. Novak for a long time,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Entertainment. "We loved his creative twist on the anthology format, and he delivered on two phenomenal episodes. We are looking forward to going into production on the rest of the season and supporting BJ’s ambitious vision for this project."

Said Novak, "Thrilled, excited, humbled -- these are the words in every press release, and I can't believe how much I actually mean them. “This is my dream show, and FX is the dream place to make it. When I brought it to FX, I wondered if it went too far, and they told me, you can go further. I can't wait to get started."

The show is the first episodic anthology for FX. The Disney-owned cable network is well-versed in the seasonal anthology format with series like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Fargo.

The cast for the first episode features Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O'Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner and Brendan Francis Scannell. Episode two stars Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker and Beau Bridges.

Novak wrote and directed the pilot and executive produces. The series comes from FX Productions.

The anthology joins a list of upcoming or in-the-works projects at FX that includes animated pilot Little Demon, the long-gestating Y: The Last Man adaptation, a drama from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and star Matthew McConaughey, Jeff Bridges spy drama The Old Man and a limited series based on Stephen King's Carrie, among others.