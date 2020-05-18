B.J. Novak Multi-Camera Comedy in the Works at HBO Max

The project from 'The Office' veteran has set up a writers room to develop multiple scripts.

The Office veteran B.J. Novak has landed a comedy project at HBO Max.

The streamer is developing a multi-camera comedy called Young People, written and executive produced by Novak. HBO Max has given a multi-script commitment with penalty to The Warner Bros. TV production, which has opened a writers room to work on a half-dozen scripts.

Young People follows a series order from FX for another show from Novak, a half-hour anthology that will tell character-driven stories using timely issues as a jumping-off point. Novak write and directed the pilot for the untitled series and is executive producing.

Young People will center on six people in their 20s, with wildly different backgrounds and perspectives, who share a Brooklyn apartment. It will tackle friendship in the age of argument, connection in the age of disconnection, and the joys and anxieties of building a life in a gig-to-gig, date-to-date, month-to-month world where living like "young people" might be a transitional phase of life, or might be permanent.

Novak will write and executive produce. He is repped by CAA, Price Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Variety first reported the news.