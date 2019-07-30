'Black-ish' Changes Showrunners Again

Kenny Smith and Jonathan Groff will become consultants as Courtney Lilly will take over the ABC comedy.

There's another change at the top of ABC's Black-ish.

Showrunners Jonathan Groff and Kenny Smith have stepped down as showrunners and will focus on development for producers ABC Studios. Meanwhile, Courtney Lilly has been promoted to take over as showrunner on the series created by Kenya Barris.

Lilly has been a writer on Black-ish since season one and takes over at the helm for the upcoming sixth season as part of his overall deal with ABC Studios.

Lilly is the latest showrunner change on Black-ish. Smith was promoted to co-showrunner (alongside Groff) as part of an overall deal with the studio. Smith ran season five. Groff had been showrunner alongside Barris for the first three seasons of Black-ish. Barris stepped down as co-showrunner last year, paving the way for Smith. Sources say Smith and Groff will remain involved as consultants and will now also focus on their respective development for ABC Studios. Barris remains an exec producer on Black-ish.

Lilly's credits include Arrested Development, The Cleveland Show, Everybody Hates Chris, My Boys and Undateable. He started his TV writing career by winning a Nickelodeon Writing Fellowship in 2000. Before that, he was a reporter for the Providence Journal-Bulletin.

Black-ish returns Sept. 24 on ABC.