This Week in TV: 'A Black Lady Sketch Show,' 'Four Weddings and a Funeral,' 'Jane the Virgin' Ends

Comedy Central's late-night show 'Lights Out With David Spade' also debuts in the week of July 29.

Comedy Central gets a new late-night entry to fill the post-Daily Show slot in the week of July 29. HBO and IFC both debut sketch-comedy shows created by and starring African Americans. Two CW series also air their last-ever episodes during the week.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Robin Thede (Comedy Central's Nightly Show, BET's The Rundown) created and stars in A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is also the first sketch series with a cast and writers' room entirely made up of black women. The six-episode series will have Thede and regulars Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Bronson playing more than 100 characters with sketches that hit on just about every genre imaginable. "We have so many rich ideas; we work in so many different genres. We wanted to show black women can be limitless," Thede said at the Television Critics Association press tour. (Hear much more from Thede on THR's TV's Top 5 podcast.)

The series, which premieres at 11 p.m. Friday, will also feature a huge roster of guest stars, among them Angela Bassett, Issa Rae (who's also an EP), Yvette Nicole Brown, Tia Mowry, Aja Naomi King, Lena Waithe, Gina Torres, David Alan Grier, Larry Wilmore, Marsai Martin, Laverne Cox and many more.

Also on cable …

New: Sherman's Showcase (10 p.m. Wednesday, IFC), created by Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, looks back at 45 seasons of a legendary (and entirely made-up) variety show. Also debuting are Comedy Central's newest late-night show, the pop culture-focused Lights Out With David Spade (11:30 p.m. Monday); true-crime series No One Saw a Thing (11 p.m. Thursday, Sundance), the third movie in Disney's Descendants franchise (8 p.m. Friday, Disney) and nature documentary series Serengeti (8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Discovery).

Finale: The first season of HBO's Euphoria wraps up at 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, and it will return for a second run.

Democratic debate: CNN hosts the second two-night forum for the host of Democratic presidential candidates at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT Tuesday and Wednesday. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will appear on stage together Tuesday, while former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris meet again on Wednesday.

On broadcast …

Series finales: A pair of veteran CW series wrap up this week. Jane the Virgin bids farewell at 8 p.m. Wednesday with a two-hour finale that closes its five-season run, and iZombie concludes its five seasons at 8 p.m. Thursday.

On streaming …

New: Hulu anthologizes the 1994 rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral (Wednesday) with a series about four American friends who head to a wedding in London — only for a bombshell at the altar to throw their lives into turmoil. Mindy Kaling and her Mindy Project partner Matt Warburton co-created the series, which stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Brandon Mychal Smith.

Returning: Season three of Dear White People (Friday, Netflix) picks up where season two left off, after Sam (Logan Browning) and Lionel (DeRon Horton) were chosen to join the Order of X at Winchester University.

In case you missed it …

The latest season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee features the likes of Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Melissa Villaseñor and Martin Short driving around with Jerry Seinfeld. It's streaming on Netflix.