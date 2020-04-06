'Black Mafia Family' Drama From 50 Cent Scores Starz Series Order

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is expanding his footprint at Starz.

The premium cable network has handed out an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for drama series Black Mafia Family, marking the fifth scripted show that the rapper and prolific producer has in the works there and sixth overall.

A longtime passion project for Jackson, the drug trafficking drama is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. It revolves around brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who together took their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop. The drama, per Starz, will tell a story about love, family and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

Randy Huggins (Power, Star) will pen the script and exec produce the Lionsgate TV series alongside Jackson and his G-Unit Film and TV banner. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson will also exec produce.

"This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life," Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said. "Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world."



Black Mafia Family is Jackson's fourth new series at Starz following the cabler's recently concluded flagship series Power. Jackson, who also exec produces ABC's rookie drama For Life, is also at the helm of all four Power spinoffs alongside showrunner Courtney A. Kemp.

"I told you Black Mafia Family was coming and it’s going to be the biggest show on television,” Jackson said. “Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz."

Black Mafia Family joins a scripted roster at Starz that also includes Outlander, American Gods, P-Valley, Hightown, The Girlfriend Experience, Dangerous Liaisons, Heels, Run the World, Becoming Elizabeth and Shining Vale. Under Hirsch, Starz is looking for "premium female" programming, which focuses on women 24-54 who, he says, enjoy great women in history. Read more of the executive's plans for the network in THR's interview with him here.