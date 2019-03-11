'The Blacklist' Renewed for Season 7 at NBC

The pickup was part of a two-season order that the network and producers Sony TV worked out last May.

The Blacklist is staying put at NBC.

The network on Monday confirmed that the James Spader-led procedural from Sony Pictures TV will return for its seventh season. The renewal was technically done last May when NBC and Sony worked out details for season six. The news was confirmed Monday after Sony inked co-stars Boone and original cast members Diego Klatenhoff and Harry Lennix to new deals. Spader's deal expires at the end of the newly announced seventh season. There's no word yet on if season seven will be the drama's final run.

As part of the two-season renewal last May, The Blacklist formally became a co-production between Sony TV and NBC studio counterpart Universal Television. The series is exec produced by Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath and John Davis.

Once considered NBC's prized drama after launching to strong returns in the post-Voice slot, the drama — like many other broadcast veterans — has aged over time and has aired in five different slots on four different nights. Season six is currently airing on Fridays at 9 p.m. With seven days of delayed viewing, the dismal demo haul grows from a 0.57 to 1.25 and from 3.9 million total viewers to 7.3 million overall. The drama remains a strong performer internationally and given its co-ownership structure, now benefits NBC's bottom line as well.

The Blacklist joins Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD and New Amsterdam as NBC dramas to score early renewals for the 2 019-2020 broadcast season. On the comedy front, NBC is returning The Good Place, Superstore, Will and Grace and Brooklyn Nine-Nine so far for next season.