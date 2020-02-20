'The Blacklist' Renewed for Season 8 on NBC

NBC still has more names to cross off The Blacklist.

The network has renewed the drama for an eighth season in 2020-21. The show's cast and crew learned of the pickup at a celebration for the 150th episode, currently in production in New York.

"Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents scripted programming at NBC. "We couldn't be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into season eight."

The series, currently on hiatus until March 20, has been a reliable performer for NBC on Friday nights the past two seasons. The Sony Pictures TV/Universal TV spy drama starring James Spader and Megan Boone is averaging a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 — tied for the best mark among Friday dramas this season — and 6.6 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing.

"The Blacklist continues to tell exciting and imaginative stories,” said Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television. "It's due to the brilliant cast, crew and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who commit to unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight. Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television."

Sony and Universal TV produce The Blacklist in association with Davis Entertainment. Bokenkamp, Eisendrath, John Fox, Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Laura A. Benson executive produce.

In addition to The Blacklist, NBC has also handed out renewals for 2020-21 to dramas This Is Us (part of a three-year pickup in 2019) and New Amsterdam (a three-season order that runs through 2022-23) and comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore. The network has also given straight-to-series orders for a comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock that stars Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles, and Young Rock, inspired by the life of Dwayne Johnson.