'Bless This Mess,' 'American Housewife' Score Full Seasons at ABC

The two comedies each receive additional orders of six episodes.

ABC is giving a vote of confidence to the comedies Bless This Mess and American Housewife.

The network has extended the season order for each show by six episodes, giving the second-year show Bless This Mess a total of 19 for the season and bringing American Housewife's fourth season up to 21 episodes.

"Bless This Mess has quickly become a fan favorite, due in large part to the expert wit of co-creators Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, and our incredibly talented and charismatic cast,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said Thursday in a statement. "This series exquisitely captures a witty and warm look into the close-knit communities of America's heartland, and we are so excited to deliver more stories from Bucksnort to the masses."

Added Burke, "Sarah Dunn created something special with hit comedy American Housewife, and the Otto family continues to entertain on a level that is relatable and hilarious. As Katie Otto, Katy Mixon delivers a welcome comedic relief with her acerbic take on life. These are two of the funniest, sharpest fish-out-of-water comedies on television. We’re proud of their incredible creative teams and look forward keeping viewers laughing this season."

Both series fall under the Disney Television Studios umbrella, with 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios producing Bless This Mess and ABC Studios producing American Housewife.

Bless This Mess stars Bell and Dax Shepard as a New York couple who move to Bucksnort, Nebraska, after inheriting a farm from Shepard's great aunt. Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, Lennon Parham and Langston Kerman also star. Meriwether (New Girl), Bell, Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Shepard are executive producers.

The series is averaging a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and just under 5 million viewers this fall (including a week of delayed viewing), on par with its seven-day average last season.

Along with Mixon, American Housewife stars Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes and Ali Wong. Dunn (Spin City, Bunheads) created the show and executive produces with Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz.

The show has put up steady ratings since moving to the lower-traffic zone of Friday nights this season and is averaging a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.67 million viewers.

The additional episodes for American Housewife and Bless This Mess follow full-season orders for first-year series Mixed-ish and Stumptown and an extension for the second-year drama The Rookie. ABC's other freshman show, the drama Emergence, was designed for a shorter order.