Bravo Rebooting ‘Blind Date’

Reality TV is in the midst of a guilty pleasure renaissance. And the latest familiar property being revived Blind Date. Bravo is rebooting the series with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

The cable network has given a series order to a “modern day” reboot of the syndicated hit, which originally ran from 1999 to 2006 and produced an astounding 1440 original episodes.

A Tuesday note from the network mocked the proliferation of dating apps — noting that while “social media trends” would factor into the new version, the dates on the new show would be decidedly old school. “Dating has always been an awkward, contentious, sexy, and hilarious adventure,” read the description. “However, the magic of a blind date has gone away, replaced by the algorithms of dating apps, which have eroded dating into a casual meet-up to exchange preconceived notions. Sometimes you’re better off just going in blind.”

Blind Date is hardly alone in its revival. USA, another NBCUniversal-owned cable network, has had great success with its own reboot of dating show Temptation Island. Fox, in turn, launches a new version of similarly racy Paradise Hotel this summer. Elsewhere on the dating front, CBS debuts its buzzy U.S. version of Love Island in 2019 — and, on ABC, The Bachelor franchise continues to defy ratings gravity after two decades on the air.

No word on a premiere date or who might serve as host of the new Blind Date, but Billy Taylor will serve as executive producer for Universal Television Alternative Studio. Casting is already underway.