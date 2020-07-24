TV Ratings: 'Blindspot' Finale Steady, Univision Leads Demo

The NBC series wraps its five-season run on a relatively quiet night for the broadcast networks.

NBC's Blindspot ended its five-season run with steady ratings Thursday, and Univision led the adults 18-49 demographic in primetime on a fairly quiet night on the broadcast networks. Usual leader ABC aired reruns all evening.

Blindspot concluded with a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.7 million viewers, on par with its same-day season averages of 0.3 and 1.9 million viewers. The drama concluded with its 100th episode.

A handful of shows shared the top spot among adults 18-49 in primetime. Univision's Te Doy La Vida and Como Tú No Hay Dos and reruns of Holey Moley (ABC) and Young Sheldon (CBS) all scored a 0.5 in the demo. Young Sheldon also led the broadcast nets in total viewers with 4.04 million.

Fox's Celebrity Watch Party also ended its season Thursday, drawing a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.44 million viewers — also in line with its average for the season. The second week of Killer Camp on The CW drew a 0.1 in adults 18-49 and 430,000 viewers.

Univision's 0.5 average among adults 18-49 led the broadcast rankings. ABC and CBS tied for second at 0.4. Fox, NBC and Telemundo all came in at 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

