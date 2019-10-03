'Blindspotting' Series Based on Movie in the Works at Starz

Jasmine Cephas Jones is set to star in the project, reprising her role from the film.

Starz is developing a series based on the 2018 movie Blindspotting, with Jasmine Cephas Jones set to reprise her role from the critically acclaimed film.

The movie's screenwriters and stars, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, will write and executive produce the project.

The potential series would be a half-hour dramedy centered on Ashley (Jones), who was nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland when Miles (Casal), her long-time partner and father of their son, was suddenly put in jail.

The show would pick up with her navigating a chaotic and humorous existential crisis after moving in with Miles' mother and half-sister. Ashley's world is turned upside down and her neighborhood goes inside out, and she has to renegotiate her relationship with a city caught between conflicting identities.

Along with Casal and Diggs, the film's producers Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment will executive produce. Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee and Barnyard Projects' Tim Palen are also EPs.

Blindspotting premiered at Sundance in 2018 and won strong critical praise. Lionsgate distributed the movie theatrically, and it went on to win several festival and critics' awards.

The potential series would seem to fit the "premium female" model for programming that Starz is following as it looks to expand its roster of originals. Blindspotting will look to join a lineup that includes Power and its upcoming, Mary J. Blige-led spinoff, Vida, Outlander, Sweetbitter, American Gods, The Girlfriend Experience and upcoming shows Dangerous Liaisons, P-Valley, Hightown, The Dublin Murders and John Wick offshoot The Continental.

Jones is repped by ICM, ATA Management and Jackoway Tyerman; Diggs by WME and Brookside Artist Management; and Casal by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Variety first reported the news.