'Blood & Treasure' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

The action drama has provided steady ratings for CBS so far and an upgrade in its Tuesday time period.

CBS is mapping out another season of its summer drama Blood & Treasure.

The network has renewed the action-adventure series starring Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas for a second season to air in 2020. The pickup comes midway through the show's first run, which has pulled in steady if unspectacular ratings so far.

"Blood & Treasure is a fun, escapist adventure with comedic elements filmed in multiple locales around the world that has been a great performer and a wonderful addition to our summer schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vp current pgorams at CBS. "We've heard the story pitch for season two and look forward to seeing all-new exploits from Russia to Southeast Asia next year."

The series from CBS TV Studios in association with Propagate Content stars Barr as a former FBI agent specializing in stolen antiquities who reluctantly teams with an art thief (Pernas) to catch a terrorist who funds his activities via stolen treasure. The cast also includes Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola and Mark Gagliardi.

Through five episodes, Blood & Treasure is averaging 5.71 million viewers (including delayed viewing), making it No. 1 among the handful of new broadcast scripted shows airing in the summer. It also averages a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49.

CBS also says the show has improved its Tuesday-night time period by 17 percent over a mix of originals and repeats in summer 2018.

Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia (Limitless) created Blood & Treasure, which got a straight-to-series order in 2017, and executive produce with showrunner Taylor Elmore (Justified), Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic and Howard T. Owens.