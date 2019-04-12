'Blue Bloods' Renewed for 10th Season on CBS

The pickup comes after star Tom Selleck signs a new deal and will keep the Friday night staple going in 2019-20.

CBS has picked up one of the rocks of its schedule, renewing Blue Bloods for a 10th season in 2019-20.

The pickup comes after star Tom Selleck signed a new deal to remain with the series, which will pass the 200-episode mark in the fall. The crime drama has aired at 10 p.m. Fridays for its entire run (save for a brief term on Wednesdays during its first season) and has built a sizable audience there.

"Blue Bloods has been a top-10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air," said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. "On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season."

So far this season, Blue Bloods is averaging about 12.95 million viewers per episode (including a week of delayed viewing), ranking among the top 10 shows on TV. Its 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 is second-best on Friday, behind only Fox's Last Man Standing.

CBS says the series is also the most-watched network drama on its digital platforms, including CBS All Access.

In addition to Selleck, Blue Bloods stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray. Leonard Goldberg, Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns and Siobhan Byrne O’Connor executive produce the CBS TV Studios series.

Blue Bloods joins the recently renewed NCIS, along with FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I., Mom, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon and the final season of Criminal Minds on CBS' 2019-20 schedule.