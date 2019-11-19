'Blue's Clues & You' Renewed at Nickelodeon After Strong Premiere

The updated version of the 1990s preschool show will return for a second season on the Viacom network.

Nickelodeon has the renewed preschool series Blues Clues & You for a second season.

The pickup for the updated version of the 1990s series Blue's Clues follows a strong showing in the ratings for its first few episodes. The Viacom-owned cable network has ordered 20 more episodes of the show, equaling the number of installments for its first season.

Blue's Clues & You features human host Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and animated puppy Blue as they search for clues to solve a puzzle in each episode. Blue leaves her paw print on the clues, encouraging the show's target audience of young kids to play along and interact with what's onscreen.

The series premiered Nov. 11 and drew solid ratings for its first week, averaging 647,000 total viewers, up 34 percent from the time-period average for the prior four weeks. More than a third of those viewers (257,000) come from the under-5 age group, the target audience for preschool programming. That was up 38 percent from the previous four weeks.

Original Blue's Clues host Steve Burns (who was involved in choosing Dela Cruz to host the new series) also appears on Blue's Clues & You and will return in the second season. Donovan Patton and Carolyn Fe will also have roles in season two.

Blue's Clues & You is part of a set of preschool shows on Nick that includes PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Abby Hatcher, Butterbean's Cafe, Peppa Pig, Nella the Princess Knight and Bubble Guppies.