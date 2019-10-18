'Bluff City Law' to End Production on NBC After Initial Order

The network will cap production at 10 episodes for the legal drama starring Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee.

NBC is closing the case on Bluff City Law.

The network will wrap production on the legal drama starring Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee after its initial 10-episode order, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. NBC had ordered six additional scripts for the show ahead of its series premiere Sept. 23 but opted not to go ahead with production on those episodes.

Four episodes of Bluff City Law have aired so far, and the show will remain in its 10 p.m. Monday slot for the remainder of its run. NBC hasn't canceled the show, and the production is keeping the show's Memphis, Tenn., sets intact for now, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, which first reported the end of production.

The network will evaluate the show's performance in delayed viewing and on digital platforms before making a final decision.

The Universal TV-produced drama has had a somewhat soft start in the ratings. Through four episodes, initial airings have averaged a 0.65 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49 and about 4 million viewers. The first two installments improved to 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 7.39 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing.

The decision not to extend Bluff City Law comes a few days after NBC pulled first-year comedy Sunnyside from its Thursday lineup, opting to air the remainder of the season on digital platforms only. Sunnyside has the lowest on-air ratings of any new series on the big four networks this fall but has performed somewhat better in delayed and digital viewing.

Dean Georgaris, Michael Aguilar and David Janollari executive produce the series. Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson also star.