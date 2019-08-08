'Bluff City Law' Gets Additional Script Orders at NBC (Exclusive)

Ahead of its Sept. 23 debut, the network is showing early confidence in the Jimmy Smits drama.

NBC is showing early confidence in Bluff City Law, starring Jimmy Smits.

Ahead of its Sept. 23 debut, the series received an order for six scripts beyond its original 13-episode order.

The character-driven drama follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (Caitlin McGee, Grey's Anatomy), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

Dean Georgaris (The Brave) and Michael Aguliar exec produce, with the former having penned the script. David Janollari will also exec produce the Universal Television drama.

Bluff City Law brings Smits back to NBC, where he played an attorney in more than 100 episodes of L.A. Law and eventual president on The West Wing. The actor is in high demand every pilot season and received multiple offers this time last year.

Bluff City Law debuts in the prime slot following The Voice on Mondays at 10 p.m. starting Sept. 23. Watch a trailer for the series, below.