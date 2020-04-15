Bob Odenkirk Inks First-Look Deal With Sony TV

Sony Pictures Television is solidifying Bob Odenkirk's future with the studio.

The Emmy-winning star of Better Call Saul has signed a first-look producing deal with the studio behind the Breaking Bad prequel series. Additionally, Odenkirk has launched his own production company, Cal-Gold Pictures.

Odenkirk's goal with Cal-Gold is to develop stories that are compelling, with dynamic characters and social relevance in both drama and sketch comedy and beyond. Odenkirk famously co-created HBO skech comedy series Mr. Show With Bob and David alongside David Cross.

Former Comedy Central vp talent and development Ian Friedman will join Cal-Gold as head of television. During his tenure with the ViacomCBS-backed network, he was the exec in charge of production on series including Drunk History, Corporate, South Side and several others.

"I started in this grand charade called showbizness as a writer, it's my default mode, so whenever I’m not onscreen you will find me in 'development hell' ... it’s wonderful to finally have partners as good-natured and experienced as Sony and Ian to share hell with!” Odenkirk said in a statement.

During his career, Odenkirk has written for series including Saturday Night Live, The Ben Stiller Show, Late Night With Conan O'Brien and wrote three films, Melvin Goes to Dinner, Let's Go to Prison and The Brothers Solomon. The news comes as Better Call Saul plots its endgame with its sixth season, scheduled for 2021.

"We are so thrilled to be partnering with Bob, Ian and Cal-Gold in creating ingenious and imaginative projects that have defined Bob’s illustrious career," said SPT president Jeff Frost. "We know this team will take creativity to new heights and we are so honored to be on this journey with them."

At Sony, Odenkirk joins Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul boss Vince Gilligan. (It's worth noting that Bryan Cranston departed Sony for Warner Bros. TV last year.)

Odenkirk is repped by WME and OP Entertainment.