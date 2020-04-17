Bob Odenkirk Says Son's Experience With COVID-19 "Was Worse Than the Flu"

The 'Better Call Saul' star told James Corden that his 21-year-old, Nathan, has since recovered from the virus, but he added, "It got scarier the longer it went and the further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky."

Bob Odenkirk made a Thursday night appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, during which he described his 21-year-old son Nathan's experience with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

"In the end, it was pretty bad and it was worse than the flu," the Better Call Saul star explained. "According to him, the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu."

He added, "It got scarier the longer it went and the further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky."

Odenkirk went on to say that he is super appreciative of everyone who has listened to stay-at-home orders to help stop the virus from spreading any further. "It's really stunning to me. I'm a cynic, I think, and that's one of the reasons I like comedy, but I'm just stunned at the cooperation from people and the community," he said. "You know they're caring for each other really by doing this and so it's been heartening, I'd say."

As of Friday, more than 677,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. with more than 34,000 of those resulting in deaths.

Watch Odenkirk's interview with Corden below.