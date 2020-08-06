Bobby Cannavale Boards Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

The Emmy winner completes the star-studded principal cast of the limited series from the team behind 'Big Little Lies.'

Hulu's star-laden limited series Nine Perfect Strangers has cast the final member of its set of title characters.

Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale will play one of the strangers in the drama, which comes from several key members of the Big Little Lies creative team. The show, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's novel, takes place at a boutique health and wellness resort where nine city dwellers in search of a path to a better way of living congregate.

Nicole Kidman heads the cast as Masha, the resort's director who is on a mission to reinvigorate her clients' tired minds and bodies. The nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what's about to hit them.

Cannavale will play a character named Tony. The cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie and Samara Weaving.

Kidman's Blossom Films produces the limited series with Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content. Big Little Lies showrunner David E. Kelley will serve in the same capacity on Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside John Henry Butterworth. Kelley and Butterworth are writing the series with Samantha Strauss, and Jonathan Levine (Long Shot) will direct all eight episodes.

Made Up Stories' Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson executive produce with Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, Kelley, Butterworth and McCarthy.

Cannavale's recent credits include Amazon's Homecoming, USA's Mr. Robot and The Irishman. He also did an uncredited guest turn in Mrs. America, playing talk show host Tom Snyder.